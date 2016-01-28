Trending

Peter Sagan recons Olympic Games road race couse - Video

Tinkoff rider heads to Brazil for brief scouting trip

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) used his recent spell in South America to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil the recon the Olympic Games men’s road race course.

The current world champion made his season debut at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina before the short pit-stop in Rio, where he was accompanied by a gaggle of Tinkoff teammates and a small support crew.

Sagan has made the Olympic Games one of his key objectives for the season and Tinkoff have provided this short video of his ride.