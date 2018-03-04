Peter Sagan hits the ski slopes - Video

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan skipped the first Belgian classics, opting instead to take in a high-altitude camp in the Sierra Nevada mountains in Spain with some of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates.

The camp wasn't just about the bike, however, as the world champion took the opportunity to hit the ski slopes to show in the video clip below that his famous descending skills translate quite well from the pavement to the snow.

Sagan came out of his camp into a tough edition of Strade Bianche, where he placed eighth. His next race is Tirreno-Adriatico, which begins with a team time trial in Lido di Camaiori on March 7.

High-altitude camps are a key part of my season. Together with my @BORAhansgrohe mates, we spend endless hours on the bikes and the gym. When weather conditions make riding a bit difficult, we hit the slopes of Sierra Nevada in Spain for some skiing, good for our fitness. @GoPro pic.twitter.com/c8ue35nmwO