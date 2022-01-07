Peter Sagan displays new TotalEnergies kit

Peter Sagan’s new colours for 2022 have been formally unveiled as Team TotalEnergies presented their kit for the new season. The French squad will wear white jerseys with blue, green, and red fade effects, paired with blue shorts.

Sagan’s arrival from Bora-Hansgrohe this winter saw Sportful follow him as kit manufacturer, while Specialized now provides Team TotalEnergies with bikes.

After winning the seventh Slovakian title of his career last summer, Sagan will start 2022 in his national champion’s jersey, though the design largely incorporates the colours of his new team, much as it did when he rode as national champion during his time at Liquigas.

Sagan confirmed earlier this week that he and his brother Juraj had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, having previously contracted the virus at the start of last season. The three-time world champion had been due to start his 2022 season at the Vuelta a San Juan, but the race in Argentina was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Juraj Sagan is one of three riders to follow Peter Sagan to TotalEnergies from Bora-Hansgrohe, along with Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss.

Niki Terpstra, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Anthony Turgis will also form part of the squad’s cobbled Classics unit, while Pierre Latour, Niccolò Bonifazio and Alexandre Geniez also remain on the roster for 2022.

(Image credit: Sportful)