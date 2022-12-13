Peter Kennaugh says Mark Cavendish has 'definitely signed a contract' for 2023

Amid ongoing speculation about Mark Cavendish's future, Peter Kennaugh has said that the sprinter has "definitely signed a contract" for the 2023 season.

Cavendish, who is moving on from QuickStep this winter, had been heavily linked with B&B Hotels-KTM for next season, though the team has collapsed due to a lack of sponsorship, leaving the Manxman and a host of other riders and staff members without a deal for 2023.

In the meantime, teams around the peloton have finalised their teams and reached their roster limits, with Israel-Premier Tech and Arkéa-Samsic among the latest to do so.

But, speaking on the Never Strays Far podcast, Kennaugh, a friend of Cavendish, said that the 37-year-old is in good spirits and is ready for next season.

"From what I can gather, he is very well, very happy, good morale," Kennaugh said. "So he's definitely signed a contract. With whom, I don't know.

"He was at Gent Six last time I spoke to him for Iljo Keisse's retirement race. Good spirits, talking about training hard this winter on the Isle of Man.

"He's doing well and he's ready for next year. Every top sprinter in the peloton should be very worried. He's definitely got one [a team]."

Cavendish had looked set to sign with Jérôme Pineau's B&B squad, with Cees Bol, Ramon Sinkeldam (now at Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Nick Schultz also linked. With the Frenchman failing to find sponsorship after a long search, however, the team's riders, staff, and prospective signings were told only in early December that they were free to seek contracts elsewhere.

Only a handful – Victor Koretzky, Luca Mozzato, and Quentin Jauregui – of the team's riders have confirmed a deal for 2023, with Cavendish the highest-profile rider still looking.

On the face of it, Cavendish's options for 2023 seem limited with multiple teams at WorldTour level at their 30-rider limit already, and several others with only space for one neo-pro due to UCI rules.

Astana Qazaqstan's sacking of Miguel Angel López opens a spot at the Kazakhstani team, while elsewhere, AG2R Citroën, Bahrain Victorious, Groupama-FDJ, and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty all have either one or two roster spots left to fill.

At ProTeam level, Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies, who will receive automatic Tour de France invites as the two top-ranked ProTeams, look all-set in terms of sprinters with Caleb Ewan, Arnaud De Lie, and Peter Sagan.

Israel-Premier Tech, who look favourites for one of the two remaining wildcard spots, have declared their roster complete at 28 riders following the signing of Stephen Williams.

Various ProTeams based in Italy, Spain and Belgium are unlikely options, leaving Human Powered Health as a possibility with WielerFlits (opens in new tab) reporting that the American squad are in "pole position" for his signature.

Elsewhere, Uno-X manager Jens Haugland has dismissed the idea of Cavendish racing with his team next season, recently telling TV2, "Cavendish is a legendary cyclist who will very likely take part in the Tour de France, but not for Uno-X."