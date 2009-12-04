Trending

Petacchi confident in Lampre, resolution of ProTour licence

Italian sprinter ready to battle Cavendish at Milano-Sanremo

Image 1 of 2

Alessandro Petacchi at the 2010 Giro d'Italia presentation

Alessandro Petacchi at the 2010 Giro d'Italia presentation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Alessandro Petacchi rides in the leader's jersey at the 2009 Giro d'Italia

Alessandro Petacchi rides in the leader's jersey at the 2009 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi is confident Lampre's manager Giuseppe Saronni will resolve the team's ProTour licence problem. Petacchi said last night at the team's presentation in Castenedolo, Italy, that he's calm and ready to win.

