Petacchi confident in Lampre, resolution of ProTour licence
Italian sprinter ready to battle Cavendish at Milano-Sanremo
Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi is confident Lampre's manager Giuseppe Saronni will resolve the team's ProTour licence problem. Petacchi said last night at the team's presentation in Castenedolo, Italy, that he's calm and ready to win.
