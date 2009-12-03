Lampre expects to meet UCI ProTour licence demands

Lampre team manager Giuseppe Saronni, left, with Damiano Cunego. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Lampre-Farnese Vini team will meet the International Cycling Union's (UCI) demands to keep its ProTour licence, according to team manager Giuseppe Saronni.

"Failure to receive the licence is not even an idea," he said.

The UCI ProTour Council (UPTC) confirmed the registration of 17 teams on November 25, including Alberto Contador's Astana team. It left off Lampre and referred the decision of cancelling its ProTour licence to the licence commission.

"Putting all the required documents in order every year is becoming a very complicated process," Saronni continued. "Also, Sky did not have its documents at first. Or Astana, who had the money, but the documents weren't in place. It bothers me, but it is not something that is unsolvable."

The UPTC requires teams to submit a registration application on an annual basis. The application allows the UCI to check that a team meets regulations, particularly administrative and financial.

Metal company Lampre has sponsored a top-level cycling team since 1991. Saronni questioned whether or not it is correct the licence commission treats his team so strictly.

"I have to give a measured response. It is right that there are these rules in place and if we don't meet certain points, it is right we have to reach them."

Saronni is personally working with UPTC officials to meet the deadline of December 20.

Team Lampre includes Italian cyclists Damiano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi. It presented its 2010 team in Castenedolo, Italy, tonight.

Cunego won two stages of the Vuelta a España this season. Petacchi jointed from LPR Brakes for next year and he should bring Lampre many sprint wins.

Italian Saronni, 52, is a former professional cyclist. He won the Giro d'Italia twice, the World Championships, Flèche Wallonne and Milano-Sanremo.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.