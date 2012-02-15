Perget recuperating from fractured pelvis sustained in Argentina

Image 1 of 2 Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale) fractured his pelvis after crashing in stage 5 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Mathieu Perget (Ag2R-La Mondiale) is recuperating at home in southwestern France from a fractured pelvis sustained in late January at the Tour de San Luis. The 27-year-old Frenchman's 2012 season came to an abrupt halt on January 27 when he crashed heavily on stage 5 in the Argentinean stage race. Despite the injury, Perget is in good spirits and expects to return to racing in April.

"The results of medical exams I underwent last week are quite reassuring," said Perget in a statement released by his team. "A small rib fracture was detected. This is what caused a pain in my back but it hasn't bothered me since last Monday.

"Otherwise, I'm finally moved from the wheelchair to the pair of crutches. At first I could not move my leg as the muscles wake up slowly but gradually everything is returning back to normal. The operation was well done and the healing progresses. I also started physiotherapy sessions on Monday. I did some work on a exercise bike and it’s clear that the bike is really a great sport to rehabilitate! I'm on the right path.

With the stint of inclement weather battering riders throughout Europe, Perget finds a silver lining in his recovery at home.

"I’m in good spirits. I am well supported, in particular by my wife. I really want to come back on competition but I don’t want to skip steps. When I see the weather across the country with snow and cold temperatures, I tell myself that at least I'm spared myself all this. I must find some positives sides to my injury!"