Fractured pelvis for Mathieu Perget at Tour de San Luis

Mathieu Perget (AG2R) is in the hospital with a broken pelvis after a crash on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.

“Mathieu is suffering from a fractured pelvis on the left side. This fracture doesn’t affect the hip joint but only the iliac wing,” Eric Bouvat, the team’s medical officer said.

Perget will undergo surgery in order to speed up his recovery.

AG2R is hopeful that Perget can resume training within three weeks and return to racing within six weeks.

