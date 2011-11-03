Perez leaving Lampre after only one year

Lampre ISD's Alessandro Spezialetti and Aitor Perez Arrieta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Aitor Perez will leave Lampre-ISD at the end of this season. His personal sponsor Ampo is not continuing as a team sponsor, and he said that he and Ampo belong together.

“I will not continue on the same team,” he told the Gara newspaper. “I went with Ampo, which will not continue and we are a package deal. So far I have been fortunate that I have found teams. If not, it is difficult and it is all up in the air.”

The 32-year-old knows that it will not be easy to find a new team. “The market is difficult. I have a friend who has contacted all the small Continental teams.” He also acknowledged that “this has not been my best season."

Perez turned pro in 2004 and has ridden for seven teams in his eight-year career.

