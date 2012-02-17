Pendleton and Varnish set world record in women's team sprint

Image 1 of 3 Pendleton will be taking a career break after London 2012 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Jess Varnish (Great Britain) begins her 500m time trial. (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 3 of 3 Kaarle McCulloch leads Anna Meares in the team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

In a thrilling women’s team sprint final Great Britain came from behind to beat world champions Australia and set a new world record in the process, clocking a time of 32.754.

The Australian duo of Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch had set a new world record of 32.828 earlier in the day at the London Olympic velodrome and went into the final as favourites. They led the race throughout until Britain’s Victoria Pendleton stormed back with a final lap time of 13.962 to secure the gold medal.

"It is unbelievable when the crowd roars. I was shaking on my bike," said Pendleton.

"I didn't think we were going to go faster in the final but we did. We're a fairly new team. We tried something different in the final and it worked out."

In the ride for bronze France lost out to China.

Pursuit record falls





Great Britain had shuffled their line up after the qualifying round, bringing in Danielle King for Wendy Houvenaghel. The move paid off with King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell setting the fastest time at each kilometre. There was a brief fightback from the Canadian team but they tired in the second half, despite also breaking the previous world record, to finish with a time of 3.18.982.

"The crowd are so amazing and really get behind you it's difficult to rein it in," said Rowsell.

"We tried to go out a little bit steadier and really back up the ride, back up that last kilo, bring it home. I think we did that, we delivered and broke the world record."