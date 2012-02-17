Australian duo set world record at London Olympic test event

Australian duo Anna Meares (back) and Kaarle McCulloch are pictured at the start of the team sprint (Image credit: AFP)

Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch of Australia set a new world record in the women's team sprint with a time of 32.828, in qualifying on Friday. It marked the first world record set at the new Olympic Velodrome in London.

The Australian’s closest rivals from Great Britain set a new British record of 32.966, and qualified in second place. The two nations will ride off in the gold/silver race later this evening, while China will race France for the bronze medal.

Meares and McCulloch set a time of 18.510 for their first lap, with Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish posting a time of 18.855.

"This is the best possible outcome we could be having: an Australia-British final. This is the closest thing to what will happen in the Olympic Games, racing them in the final. So tonight, win or lose, we will get a lot out of this," said Meares.

The Olympic test event doubles up as the final round of the UCI World Cup.

