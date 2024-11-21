Pedro Delgado - 'The reign of Tadej Pogačar will be a dictatorship'

Former Tour de France winner Pedro Delgado has pulled no punches in a recent analysis of Tadej Pogačar's future, saying categorically that "The reign of Pogačar will be a dictatorship," and that "In comparison, Remco Evenepoel, for all he's really good, seems like he's still learning."

A longstanding cycling commentator with Spanish state television TVE on countless Grand Tours and other races, Delgado's career ended in 1994 with two Vueltas a España (1985, 1989) and the Tour de France (1988) as his crowning achievements.

During a recent interview at a media event organised by the Sports Press Association of the city of Valladolid (APDV), Delgado insisted that Pogačar will dominate cycling for the next five years. "He has no rival," he added.

"In the Pogačar dictatorship, it's impossible [for rivals] to shine," he said, according to a local newspaper El Diario de Valladolid.

"His physical qualities are off the charts, and on top of that, he likes to put on a show and win in style because he never just settles for anything less."

In 2024, Pogačar had his best year to date, winning the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships, as well as two Monuments, Il Lombardia and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. With 25 victories this season, the 26-year-old was only defeated on two occasions, at Milan-San Remo and in the GP Québec.

Delgado even went so far as to say it would be hard for any up-and-coming Spanish rider to have a major impact given the scale of Pogačar's dominion. He added that Delgado himself, were he now racing, would have been a "very normal pro."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In terms of nutrition, it's all very rigorous and I wouldn't have coped. Cycling is very disciplined now and really you need a little bit of craziness in the mix for a rider like the [Spanish] greats of yesteryear to appear: [1973 Tour de France winner] Luis Ocaña, Jose Manuel Fuentes….

"Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) are cyclists who are progressing. But they're not at Pogačar's level. Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is really good, but he seems like he's still learning the ropes.

"Pogačar is a real prodigy. I don't know how long his era will last, not because of his physical qualities, but because he's made winning a habit.

"Things could fall apart, but I think he'll dominate the sport for the next five years."

Delgado may well have the opportunity to share his opinions with Pogačar on home soil next year. The Slovenian confirmed recently that a return to the Vuelta a España, where he finished third in 2019, is a possible option for his program in 2025.