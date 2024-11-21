Pedro Delgado - 'The reign of Tadej Pogačar will be a dictatorship'

Former Tour de France winner predicts Pogačar will dominate cycling for next five years

Tadej Pogačar during the 2024 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de France winner Pedro Delgado has pulled no punches in a recent analysis of Tadej Pogačar's future, saying categorically that "The reign of Pogačar will be a dictatorship," and that "In comparison, Remco Evenepoel, for all he's really good, seems like he's still learning."

A longstanding cycling commentator with Spanish state television TVE on countless Grand Tours and other races, Delgado's career ended in 1994 with two Vueltas a España (1985, 1989) and the Tour de France (1988) as his crowning achievements.

