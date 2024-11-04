Patrick Bevin retires despite contract with DSM-Firmenich-PostNL for 2025

Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL have announced that Patrick Bevin will retire rather than ride out his final year of his contract with the WorldTour team in 2025.

Bevin, 33, suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia in 2020 that briefly kept him from racing. According to Escape Collective, the problem resurfaced in 2024 and kept him away from competition for four months during the peak of the season.

After having a cardiac ablation to correct the problem, Bevin returned to racing this year but stopped in March during the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. However, neither the team nor Bevin mentioned the heart issue as the reason for his premature retirement.

"Today marks the end of an era, my last day as a professional cyclist. Thanks to @dsmfirmpostnl who have been incredibly supportive throughout an extremely tough last two seasons, but as of today I am retiring," Bevin wrote on a rare social media post via Instagram.

Bevin's pro career began after he claimed the Oceania road race title in his final junior season in 2009. He then raced with the American Bissell team for four seasons. He won two stages of the An Post Ras in 2014 and stages of the 2015 Tour de Tawain and Tour de Korea before finally joining the WorldTour in 2016 with the Cannondale-Drapac team.

He then raced for BMC, CCC, and Israel-Premier Tech before joining DSM in 2023. His palmares include the overall title in the Tour of Turkey (2022), stages of the Tour Down Under, Tour de Romandie, Herald Sun Tour and two national titles in the time trial.

"It's not just the end of a season, or contract but the end of chasing a dream that sparked with a 'gap year' almost 15 years ago," Bevin said.

"I have chased it as hard as I could. I have met an incredible number of good people. I have traveled far and wide and I will be forever grateful for everything cycling has brought me."