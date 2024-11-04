Patrick Bevin retires despite contract with DSM-Firmenich-PostNL for 2025

Kiwi thanks team for their support 'throughout an extremely tough last two seasons'

Patrick Bevin won the Tour of Turkey in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL have announced that Patrick Bevin will retire rather than ride out his final year of his contract with the WorldTour team in 2025.

Bevin, 33, suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia in 2020 that briefly kept him from racing. According to Escape Collective, the problem resurfaced in 2024 and kept him away from competition for four months during the peak of the season. 

