Pascal Ackermann joins Israel-Premier Tech with eyes on Tour de France sprints

Pascal Ackermann will be Israel-PremierTech’s lead sprinter in 2024 following the departure of Giacomo Nizzolo to Q36.5. Ackermann joins the team from UAE Team Emirates, where he spent the past two seasons.

The German won a stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia in Tortona, but he has found opportunities limited at a UAE Team Emirates squad focused more squarely on the general classification.

Ackermann will be joined at Israel-PremierTech by his former Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Michael Schwarzmann, who arrives from Lotto-Dstny.

“I have won a lot of races and a lot of big races, but the Tour de France is still the one that is missing. I have never raced the Tour and it is one of my biggest dreams, so I think IPT is the perfect team to race with and get my first Tour de France win,” Ackermann said in a statement released by Israel-PremierTech.

Ackermann made his Grand Tour debut at the 2019 Giro, winning two stages and claiming the maglia ciclamino, and he followed up with a pair of wins on the 2020 Vuelta a España.

He was left out of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Grand Tour plans altogether in his final season at the team in 2021, while the presence of Tadej Pogacar meant he was never likely to feature at the Tour de France for UAE Team Emirates.

The 29-year-old has claimed 40 victories as a professional, with his most recent win coming on the opening day of the Tour of Austria in July, and he will lead the line for UAE Team Emirates at this weekend’s BEMER Cyclassics.

Ackermann has signed a two-year contract with Israel-PremierTech, while Schwarzmann has agreed a one-year deal with the team.

“When I turned pro, Michael Schwarzmann was the guy who taught me how to be a pro cyclist and showed me how to save power, and beyond that we are friends,” Ackermann said.

“When I decided to come to Israel-Premier Tech, I wanted to bring him with me as I know he is one of the most experienced guys in cycling, he knows exactly what he needs to do, how to ride, when to move up, and he can teach the young riders so much.

“He will be one of the most important guys for me next year, and also with a rider like Rick Zabel who you can see is doing the best lead outs. I hope together we will get some nice victories.”

Israel-PremierTech last week announced the arrival of Ethan Vernon from Soudal-QuickStep, while the squad has also tied Giro revelation Derek Gee to a long-term contract that runs to the end of 2028.