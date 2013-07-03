Partner promotion: Discount on Eurosport Player subscription

Follow the 2013 Tour de France with Eurosport (Image credit: Eurosport)

For the 2013 Tour de France, Cyclingnews has partnered with British Eurosport to offer a subscription discount to their online video player.

That means that in July alone you'll be able to watch up to 280 hours of cycling, including 87 hours of live coverage of the world's greatest bike race. Eurosport's season-long coverage also includes live action from more than 30 events, including the three Grand Tours, major Classics and stage races.

Eurosport Player is accessible on multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, laptops, Apple and Android mobiles/tablets and connected TVs.

Sign up at Eurosportplayer.co.uk using the code TDF2013 (UK) or TDF2013-DEIR (Ireland) and you'll get 12 months subscription for the price of 11 (£32.88/€36.57).

Tour de France coverage details

British Eurosport will begin each day with a Tour de France studio session, hosted by James Richardson and featuring analysts such as Dan Lloyd, Magnus Bäckstedt and Sean Yates.

Immediately after the stage ends, Eurosport will produce Tour de France Extra, a special live programme from the finish line. This show will feature top riders, team managers and other guests, who will analyse and discuss the stage's talking points. On the finish line, Eurosport are the only channel to show the riders a selection of the key moments of the stage via a screen, capturing the true reactions of the champions right after they've finished racing.

Eurosport also have an international team of consultants who will share their experience and insight with cycling fans throughout the Tour, including multiple stage and Classics winner Sean Kelly in the UK, and seven-time Tour de France King of the Mountains winner Richard Virenque in France.