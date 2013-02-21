Paris-Roubaix selects 25 teams for 111th race edition
Six wild card teams to join 19 ProTeams
Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) announced the complete list of invited teams for its 2013 edition of Paris-Roubaix, set to take place on April 7. The famous cobbled Spring Classic will be run for the 111th time.
Nineteen of the 25 teams are UCI ProTeams according to the sport's rules. Katusha, which recently was granted ProTeam status by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), is among the 19.
Six wildcard teams were also selected: French teams Bretagne - Séché Environnement, Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Sojasun and Team Europcar plus Swiss team IAM Cycling and German team Team Netapp - Endura.
Wildcard teams for 2013 Paris-Roubaix
Bretagne - Séché Environnement (Fra)
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)
IAM Cycling (Sui)
Sojasun (Fra)
Team Europcar (Fra)
Team Netapp - Endura (Ger)
