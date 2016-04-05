Paris-Roubaix: 10 riders to watch - Video

Iljo Keisse takes on the cobbles of the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

The 2016 edition of Paris-Roubaix looks almost certain to be a muddy one, the kind of Hell of the North that hasn't been seen since 2001 when Servais Knaven crossed the line coated from head to toe in the sodden soils of Northern France. What will this mean for the chances of world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), who has an eye on being the first rider since Rick Van Loy in 1962 to do the Tour of Flanders -- Paris-Roubaix double in the rainbow jersey?

There are a number of other contenders, most notably Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), who is racing in his last Paris-Roubaix and hoping to turn around his luck after falling short to Sagan in Flanders.

Other on-form riders include former cyclo-cross world champions Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Lars Boom (Astana), who would find a muddy Paris-Roubaix much more to their liking.

Past winners Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) will be under pressure to perform for their team, which has come up dry so far in this Classics season.

Who else made the list of favourites? Watch the video and chime in with your picks in the comments below.

