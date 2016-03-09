Paris-Nice stage 2 highlights - Video

Michael Matthews in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crossed the line first on stage 2 of Paris-Nice but a commissaire decision after the finish handed the victory to Michael Matthews.

Bouhanni and Matthews went head-to-head on the finishing straight in Commentry when the two came together with just metres to go. With a bit of skill and luck, both were able to stay upright but Matthews’ displeasure with the Frenchman was immediately apparent.

The commissaires agreed with Matthews and deemed that Bouhanni had deviated from his line. Bouhanni was relegated and Matthews was handed the victory, his second of the race, and he remained in the race leader’s jersey.

Watch highlights of stage 2 of Paris-Nice and that sprint finish. Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.