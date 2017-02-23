Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne preview - Recon Ride Podcast
In-depth pre-race analysis ahead of Belgium's 'opening weekend'
With Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne fast approaching, the Cyclingnews Podcast moves into preview mode.
Now in its third season, the Recon Ride pre-race show teams up with Cyclingnews to present a double-header preview episode for Belgium's "opening weekend." With a healthy dose of excitement about the start of the Classics and armed with several somewhat useful facts, Dane Cash and Cosmo Catalano cover all the bases necessary to prepare you for the cobblestones, and they make a few predictions as well.
