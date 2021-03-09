Paris-Nice 2021 stage 3 time trial start times
By Laura Weislo
Stage 1 crash victim Rohan Dennis 13th off the ramp in Gien
Stage 3 of Paris-Nice breaks up the trend of bunch sprints with the overall contenders coming to the fore in the 14 kilometre individual time trial in Gien. Normally a favourite for the stage win, especially in the absence of world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Rohan Dennis heads into the stage on the back foot after crashing twice in the opening stage.
Dennis heads down the ramp in the first wave along with several other banged-up riders. The Ineos Grenadiers rider will be the 13th rider down the ramp after limping to the finish 2:38 behind the stage 2 sprint finish won by Cees Bol (Team DSM).
The youngest rider in the race, Daniel Arroyave Cañas (EF Education-Nippo), who suffered his second crash of the race on Monday after also falling on stage 1 struggled to the finish six minutes down and will start as the 11th rider.
On the other end of the start list is a block of fast men who sit atop the overall classification after two straight bunch sprint finishes. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) will be the last rider down the ramp as overall leader, having taken the jersey from Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 2.
In the same stage in 2020, Matthews finished a creditable seventh in the time trial of a similar distance in Saint-Amand-Montrond, ceding just 12 seconds to eventual race winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 18 to stage winner Søren Kragh Andersen.
After leading Paris-Nice from stage 1 to the finish in 2020, Schachmann heads into the individual time trial this year in a main group of 119 riders who trail Matthews by 14 seconds.
Also in that group are time trial favourite Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) and overall race favourites Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and last year's runner-up Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM).
The first rider to start, Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) kicks off the stage at 1:07pm CET, with Matthews setting off at 3:45pm.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:07:00
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|13:08:00
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13:09:00
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:10:00
|5
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:11:00
|6
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:12:00
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:13:00
|8
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:14:00
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|13:15:00
|10
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:16:00
|11
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|13:17:00
|12
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|13:18:00
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:19:00
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:20:00
|15
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13:21:00
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|13:22:00
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13:23:00
|18
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:24:00
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|13:25:00
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13:26:00
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:27:00
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:28:00
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|13:29:00
|24
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13:30:00
|25
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:31:00
|26
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:32:00
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:33:00
|28
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|13:34:00
|29
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:35:00
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:36:00
|31
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:37:00
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|13:38:00
|33
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|13:39:00
|34
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13:40:00
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:41:00
|36
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:42:00
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:43:00
|38
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:44:00
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:45:00
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:46:00
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13:47:00
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|13:48:00
|43
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13:49:00
|44
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|13:50:00
|45
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:51:00
|46
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:52:00
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|13:53:00
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|13:54:00
|49
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:55:00
|50
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:56:00
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:57:00
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13:58:00
|53
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|13:59:00
|54
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:00:00
|55
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|14:01:00
|56
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:02:00
|57
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|14:03:00
|58
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:04:00
|59
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:05:00
|60
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:06:00
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:07:00
|62
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|14:08:00
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:09:00
|64
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:10:00
|65
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:11:00
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:12:00
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:13:00
|68
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|14:14:00
|69
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14:15:00
|70
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:16:00
|71
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:17:00
|72
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|14:18:00
|73
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:19:00
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:20:00
|75
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:21:00
|76
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:22:00
|77
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:23:00
|78
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:24:00
|79
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:25:00
|80
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:26:00
|81
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:27:00
|82
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|14:28:00
|83
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:29:00
|84
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:30:00
|85
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:31:00
|86
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:32:00
|87
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:33:00
|88
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:34:00
|89
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:35:00
|90
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:36:00
|91
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|14:37:00
|92
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|14:38:00
|93
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:39:00
|94
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:40:00
|95
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:41:00
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|14:42:00
|97
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:43:00
|98
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:44:00
|99
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:45:00
|100
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:46:00
|101
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:47:00
|102
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|14:48:00
|103
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|104
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:50:00
|105
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:51:00
|106
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:52:00
|107
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|14:53:00
|108
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:54:00
|109
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:55:00
|110
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:56:00
|111
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:57:00
|112
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|14:58:00
|113
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:59:00
|114
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|15:00:00
|115
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:01:00
|116
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15:02:00
|117
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:03:00
|118
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:04:00
|119
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:05:00
|120
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:06:00
|121
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:07:00
|122
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15:08:00
|123
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|15:09:00
|124
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:10:00
|125
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|15:11:00
|126
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:12:00
|127
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15:13:00
|128
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:14:00
|129
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:15:00
|130
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:16:00
|131
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:17:00
|132
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15:18:00
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15:19:00
|134
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:20:00
|135
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|15:21:00
|136
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:22:00
|137
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:23:00
|138
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|15:24:00
|139
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15:25:00
|140
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:26:00
|141
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:27:00
|142
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|15:28:00
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:29:00
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|15:30:00
|145
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:31:00
|146
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:32:00
|147
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:33:00
|148
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:34:00
|149
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:35:00
|150
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:36:00
|151
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:37:00
|152
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:38:00
|153
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|15:39:00
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:40:00
|155
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:41:00
|156
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|15:42:00
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:43:00
|158
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:44:00
|159
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15:45:00
