Paris-Nice 2021 stage 3 time trial start times

Stage 1 crash victim Rohan Dennis 13th off the ramp in Gien

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) during the fourteenth stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice breaks up the trend of bunch sprints with the overall contenders coming to the fore in the 14 kilometre individual time trial in Gien. Normally a favourite for the stage win, especially in the absence of world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Rohan Dennis heads into the stage on the back foot after crashing twice in the opening stage.

Dennis heads down the ramp in the first wave along with several other banged-up riders. The Ineos Grenadiers rider will be the 13th rider down the ramp after limping to the finish 2:38 behind the stage 2 sprint finish won by Cees Bol (Team DSM).

The youngest rider in the race, Daniel Arroyave Cañas (EF Education-Nippo), who suffered his second crash of the race on Monday after also falling on stage 1 struggled to the finish six minutes down and will start as the 11th rider.

On the other end of the start list is a block of fast men who sit atop the overall classification after two straight bunch sprint finishes. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) will be the last rider down the ramp as overall leader, having taken the jersey from Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 2.

In the same stage in 2020, Matthews finished a creditable seventh in the time trial of a similar distance in Saint-Amand-Montrond, ceding just 12 seconds to eventual race winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 18 to stage winner Søren Kragh Andersen.

After leading Paris-Nice from stage 1 to the finish in 2020, Schachmann heads into the individual time trial this year in a main group of 119 riders who trail Matthews by 14 seconds.

Also in that group are time trial favourite Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) and overall race favourites Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and last year's runner-up Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM).

The first rider to start, Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) kicks off the stage at 1:07pm CET, with Matthews setting off at 3:45pm.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:07:00
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 13:08:00
3Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13:09:00
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:10:00
5Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:11:00
6Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:12:00
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:13:00
8Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:14:00
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 13:15:00
10Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:16:00
11Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 13:17:00
12Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 13:18:00
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13:19:00
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:20:00
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 13:21:00
16Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 13:22:00
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13:23:00
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 13:24:00
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 13:25:00
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13:26:00
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 13:27:00
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 13:28:00
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 13:29:00
24Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13:30:00
25Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:31:00
26Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:32:00
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:33:00
28Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 13:34:00
29Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 13:35:00
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:36:00
31Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:37:00
32Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 13:38:00
33Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13:39:00
34Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13:40:00
35Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:41:00
36Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 13:42:00
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:43:00
38Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 13:44:00
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:45:00
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13:46:00
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13:47:00
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 13:48:00
43Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13:49:00
44Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 13:50:00
45Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:51:00
46Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:52:00
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 13:53:00
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 13:54:00
49Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:55:00
50Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:56:00
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:57:00
52Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13:58:00
53Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 13:59:00
54Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 14:00:00
55Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 14:01:00
56Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:02:00
57Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 14:03:00
58Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 14:04:00
59Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:05:00
60Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 14:06:00
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:07:00
62Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 14:08:00
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:09:00
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14:10:00
65Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:11:00
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:12:00
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:13:00
68Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 14:14:00
69Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14:15:00
70Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:16:00
71Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 14:17:00
72Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 14:18:00
73Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:19:00
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 14:20:00
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:21:00
76Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:22:00
77Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:23:00
78Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 14:24:00
79Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:25:00
80Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:26:00
81Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:27:00
82Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 14:28:00
83Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 14:29:00
84Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:30:00
85Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:31:00
86Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:32:00
87Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14:33:00
88Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:34:00
89Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:35:00
90Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 14:36:00
91Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 14:37:00
92Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 14:38:00
93Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:39:00
94Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 14:40:00
95Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 14:41:00
96George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 14:42:00
97Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:43:00
98Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:44:00
99Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:45:00
100Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:46:00
101Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:47:00
102Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 14:48:00
103Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:49:00
104Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14:50:00
105Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:51:00
106Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:52:00
107Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 14:53:00
108Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:54:00
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:55:00
110Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:56:00
111Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:57:00
112Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 14:58:00
113Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:59:00
114Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 15:00:00
115Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:01:00
116Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15:02:00
117Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 15:03:00
118José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15:04:00
119Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:05:00
120Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:06:00
121Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:07:00
122Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15:08:00
123Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15:09:00
124Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 15:10:00
125Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 15:11:00
126Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 15:12:00
127David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15:13:00
128Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:14:00
129Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:15:00
130David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:16:00
131Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:17:00
132Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15:18:00
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15:19:00
134Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:20:00
135Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 15:21:00
136Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:22:00
137Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:23:00
138Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 15:24:00
139Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15:25:00
140Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:26:00
141Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 15:27:00
142Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15:28:00
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15:29:00
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 15:30:00
145Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15:31:00
146Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:32:00
147Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:33:00
148Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:34:00
149Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:35:00
150Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:36:00
151Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:37:00
152Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:38:00
153Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 15:39:00
154André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 15:40:00
155Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:41:00
156Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15:42:00
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:43:00
158Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:44:00
159Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15:45:00