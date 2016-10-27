Paintball battle welcomes Team Sky's 2017 roster - News Shorts

Image 1 of 6 The Team Sky squad pose for a selfie (Image credit: Prudential RideLondon) Image 2 of 6 The Abus In-Vizz performance race helmet has a visor integrated into the helmet that can be slipped down when the sum comes out (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 6 Igor Boev (RusVelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo is leading the overall at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Itera-Katusha's Andrei Solomennikov wins the Coppa della Pace (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 6 NFTO's Jonathan McEvoy during the stage (Image credit: ASO)

Team Sky riders battle it out in paintball matchup

Team Sky are keeping the competitive spirit rolling at their recent 2017 roster get together this week in Manchester, pitting rider against rider in a paintball matchup on Wednesday.

Riders geared up in camouflage outfits for their encounter in the woods outside of the British city, but the rest of the week has been filled with the typical meetings and medical tests as the team meet new riders and reconnect after long season.

Team Sky veterans Chris Froome and Luke Rowe interviewed newcomers Owain Doulll and Tao Geoghegan Hart at the October camp, with the video results posted on the team's Twitter account.

ABUS helmets in 2017 for Movistar

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar will ride in ABUS helmets next season. Movistar have been sponsored by Catlike helmets in recent seasons. ABUS also becomes the security sponsor of the team.

"The design of the new ABUS-Movistar Team collection will include road, aero and TT helmets and will be unveiled before the beginning of the new season," a Movistar team statement read.

The team are currently holding a training camp in Pamplona and finalising its equipment and plans for the 2017 season.

Gazprom-Rusvelo extend with Igor Boev, Artur Ershov and Andrey Solomennikov

Russian Pro-Continental squad Gazprom-Rusvelo have announced contract extensions with Igor Boev, Artur Ershov and Andrey Solomennikov.

"Any team needs a base, and those guys represent this base for our team," general manager Renat Khamidulin said. "Andrey is very good on a cold weather races with hilly or flat course. Igor has proper sprint skills, so he is a part of our sprint train. Artur has a great endurance, which makes him very good for a team races. And we should remember that he was a world champion on track in 2015, so he has a great tactic and speed qualities. I am very happy that we've reached an agreement with guys. I am sure that each of them will do a proper work for the team next season."

Gazprom-RusVelo have also signed Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff), Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff), Dmitry Kozonchuk (Katusha), and Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) for the 2017 season.

Madison Genesis confirm 2017 roster

British Continental squad Madison Genesis have announced its roster for the 2017 season welcoming onboard four new riders and farewelling three. Richard Handley joins the team from ONE Pro Cycling with Jonathan McEvoy moving across from NFTO with Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven) and Connor Swift the final signings for 2017.

The departing riders from the 2016 team are Tom Stewart (ONE Pro Cycling), Felix English and Tristan Robbin.

"I think we have good reason to be upbeat heading into 2017, with a great group of riders all ambitious to perform," team manager Mike Northey said. "This year we saw some strong individual and team performances as well as the likes of Gruff Lewis and Matt Holmes really progress. Along with the new additions to the team, I think we can take this momentum and move on again."

The team's best result this season came at the Velothon Wales where Stewart took the victory ahead of Rasmus Guldhammer (Stölting Service Group). Madison Genesis, who formed in 2013, were invited to RideLondon Classic, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to add to its domestic race programme.

2017 Madison Genesis roster: Alex Blain, Matt Cronshaw, Joe Evans, Taylor Gunman, Rich Handley, Matt Holmes, Tobyn Horton, Gruff Lewis, Johnny McEvoy, Alex Paton, Erick Rowsell and Connor Swift.