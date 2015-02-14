Overend wins first-ever US Fat Bike championship

Image 1 of 3 Hall of Famer Ned Overend (Sho-Air/Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Ned Overend wins a World cyclocross masters title in the 55-59 age group. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 3 of 3 Still doing what he loves... (Image credit: Specialized)

Mountain biking pioneer Ned Overend, 59, added another national championship to his lengthy palmares Saturday with a win at USA Cycling's first-ever Fat Bike National Championships in Ogden, Utah.

Overend won the Men's Pro Open event in front of Brad Bingham and Travis Brown on a snow-covered 30km course at Powder Mountain Resort.

Overend's results date back to the early 1980s. He won the Mountain Biking World Championship in 1990 and was a six-time winner of the NORBA Mountain Bike National Championships. Overend has also been the XTERRA World Champion twice, and most recently he was the UCI Masters 55-59 Cyclo-cross champion in 2012.

Earlier in the day, Pepper Palace Pro Cycling's Amanda Miller beat Specialized's Rebecca Rusch and former mountain bike pro Amanda Carey (Grand Targhee Resort) to take the first-ever women's title.

Sixteen Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were up for grabs during the Valentine's Day racing in Utah.

Brief Results