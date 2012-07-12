Orica-GreenEdge on the attack for green jersey

Image 1 of 3 Matthew Goss (left) is guided across the finish line by teammate Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) drags teammate Matt Goss to the finish in Rouen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Pieter Weening, Matthew Goss and Stuart O'Grady cross the finish line in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and his teammate Simon Gerrans did not intend on joining the breakaway for the first big mountain stage of the Tour but the green jersey is too important to the team riding their first Tour de France.

“It wasn’t the plan for Gerro [Gerrans] to get into a breakaway today. The stage didn’t suit him as well as the others. Sagan went on the attack early, and we had to respond,” said Sports Director Matt White.

The team were busy controlling the front of the peloton, closing in on a group trying to bridge to the first break when Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) jumped away. It was at this point that Goss and Gerrans responded and found themselves minutes ahead of the Sky-lead pack. Sagan’s lead in the green jersey meant Goss needed to expend more energy than he would have liked, in order to contest the imtermediate sprint.

Goss remained with the break through till the sprint at the 130.5 kilometre mark where he won ahead of Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-Big Mat) and Sagan.

“We took the intermediate sprint off of Sagan. “We won the sprint, and Sagan could only manage third. We’re now five points closer to the green jersey,” said White.

The green jersey is the big goal for the Australian team and White was pleased with how the team had recovered following the rest day.

“Everyone’s legs seem to be responding well. “It was a successful day for us. We didn’t have to make too much of an effort to accomplish our objective, and we’re edging closer to that green jersey.”

