Orica-GreenEdge aiming for GP du canton d'Argovie victory with Albasini

Image 1 of 8 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) during his final stage in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 8 Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Canadian national champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge will line up at the GP du canton d'Argovie with the aim of delivering Michael Albasini to a third win at the Swiss one-day race Thursday. Albasini, who won the 2011 and 2013 editions of race, was fifth last season and enters the race off the back of two stage wins at the Tour de Romandie.

"It's a bit of a demanding sort of circuit. It's demanding enough to take edge of the sprinters and has all the characteristics to really suit a rider such as Michael. We've got a clear cut expectation to go in there and really support Michael," sports director Neil Stephens said of the team's approach to the race.

"Michael Albasini has won twice already, he's a constant performer in Gippingen so he will come in highly motivated and really wants to perform well. The team will ride for Michael, with the backup plan being Simon Clarke."

Three riders from the Giro d'Italia squad have been selected for the 1.HC race in Clarke, who wore the maglia rosa for one stage, Brett Lancaster and Sam Bewly. Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner Cameron Meyer and classics specialists Mathew Hayman complete the team and with Tour de France selection yet to be finalised, Stephens added that he expects a team of hungry riders eager for a ride in July to come away with the victory on the Gippingen circuit.

"This is a great opportunity to get back into the race after the Giro d'Italia and get ready for the Tour of Switzerland, which is one of the final races in preparation for the Tour de France," Stephens said.

Orica-GreenEdge for 2015 GP du canton d'Argovie: Michael Albasini, Cameron Meyer, Simon Clarke, Mathew Hayman, Svein Tuft, Brett Lancaster, Sam Bewly and Daryl Impey.