Organisers cancel Tour de Normandie amid COVID-19 surge

Organisers of the Tour de Normandie announced Friday that they have been forced to cancel the seven-day race that was scheduled for May 22-28 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which was cancelled last year as well, would have held its 40th edition, however, the organising committee stated that they weren't willing to take any health risks.

"Due to the current sanitary context, the prospects for the coming weeks, and the logistical and sanitary constraints that this imposes, we have taken the decision to cancel the 2021 edition of the Tour de Normandie," said Arnaud Anquetil, president of the organizing committee, in a press release.

The organizing committee also confirmed that it didn't want to take any risks for the riders and the management of the 25 invited teams from around the world.

"Our organisation is made up solely of volunteers who invest a lot during the week, but it must not turn into a risky week," Anquetil said.

"I would like to thank the local authorities, host cities and private partners who have supported us and given their backing to the announcement of this new postponement of the 40th edition, after the 2020 edition."

Organisers were also forced to cancel the Tour de Normandie last year amid the first wave of COVID-19 that swept across Europe last spring.