Orbea launches 2010 squad

Orbea's line-up for 2010 (Image credit: Fundación Ciclista Euskadi)

Continental team Orbea announced seven new riders at a presentation of its 12-man roster for the 2010 season in the Basque country today.

Aritz Etxebarria (from Bidel Kirolgi), Adrian Saez de Arregui (from Caja Rural) and Jon Izagirre (from Seguros Bilbao) will join former-Naturgas Energy riders Jon Aberasturi, Mikel Landa, Noel Martin and Xabier Zabalo as the new recruits.

Andoni Blázquez, Ricardo Garcia, Mikel Ilundain, Joseba Larralde and Beñat Urain are the five riders returning for their second seasons with the team.

Orbea forms part of the Basque country's Fundación Ciclista Euskadi and acts as a feeder team for ProTour team Euskaltel-Euskadi.

This season Orbea bade farewell to Daniel Sesma, Jonathan Castroviejo, Miguel Mínguez and Under-23 World road race Champion Romain Sicard. All four will ride for the top-tier Euskaltel squad and will make their debut in a ProTour Race at the Tour Down Under in January.



Orbea squad for 2010 Andoni Blázquez Ricardo García Mikel Ilundain Joseba Larralde Beñat Urain Jon Aberasturi Aritz Etxebarria Jon Izagirre Mikel Landa Noel Martín Adrián Sáez de Arregi Xabier Zabalo

