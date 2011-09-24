One week to go until Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

A group of kids participates in IMBA's annual Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (Image credit: Terry Breheny)

The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) will celebrate its eighth annual Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TAKMBD) on Saturday, October 1, 2011.

Many IMBA clubs and chapters, retailers, volunteer groups and Trips for Kids chapters will host events in conjunction with TAKMBD. Events may range from a few kids in a neighborhood to larger festival style events in a community park, open space or trailhead.

For general information on TAKMBD, visit www.imba.com/kids.

To find TAKMBD events around the globe, visit www.imba.com/tkmbd/local-events.

In support of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" initiative, IMBA has pledged to get 30,000 children participating in 300 cycling events on October 1. IMBA is encouraging all to sign up for the Presidential Active Lifestyle Award (PALA), whereby they pledge to be active at least five days a week for six weeks. According to the program, youth (6-17 years) should get moving for at least 60 minutes per day, and adults (18 years or older) should be active for 30 minutes per day.