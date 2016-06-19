Onboard camera captures massive crash at North Star Grand Prix stage 3 - Video
Crash caused race neutralisation of Cannon Falls Road Race as officials, riders and teams sorted through the pileup that involved half the field
A Camera mounted on the bike of Mike Friedman (North Memorial) captured footage of a massive crash and its aftermath during the Cannon Falls Road Race, stage 3 at the North Star Grand Prix.
The crash involved more than half the peloton just 6.4km into the 132.8km stage changed race strategies for many teams who lost riders, including Tom Zirbel's Rally Cycling team. With two riders lost, Rally Cycling's defense of the the yellow jersey shifted from controlling the front of the race to sitting in to let other teams vie for a breakaway.
The race paused for 20 minutes as medical resources focused on fallen riders, and the caravan was not able to advance because the carnage spread across the width of the road.
Friedman, who rode with Garmin, Jelly Belly and Optum during his professional career, retired after the 2014 season but is riding on the North Memorial composite team this week in Minnesota. He won the race in 2013 when it was the Nature Valley Grand Prix.
