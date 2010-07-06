On the startline in Wanze

Image 1 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) will hopefully enjoy his day in yellow today.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 2 of 59
Green jersey wearer Alessandro Petacchi, Ivan Basso and race leader Sylvain Chavanel await the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 59
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wears green in stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 59
Sunny skies greet the peloton for stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 59
Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 59
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides to the sign-in stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 59
The Tour's jersey holders are front and center for the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 59
Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 59
Quick Step teammates Sylvanin Chavanel and Jerome Pineau hold yellow and the polka-dot jerseys respectively.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 59
Thor Hushovd hit out at the go-slow yesterday.
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 11 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) shake hands before stage three.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 59
George Hincapie (BMC) is hard to miss in his red, white and blue kit.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 13 of 59
Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) is already out of the saddle, just 2km into the stage.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 14 of 59
Dimitri Champion (Ag2r - La Mondiale) was the first attacker of the day, shooting off the front of the peloton right as they crossed the official start line.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 15 of 59
Hincapie even stopped on the way to the start line to sign a fan's autograph.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 16 of 59
George Hincapie (BMC) takes the time to answer some questions.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 17 of 59
Farrar badly hurt his elbow on the Stockeu descent and the wound was already oozing through the bandage even before the start of Stage 3.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 18 of 59
Farrar's knee bears the signs of yesterday's crash.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 19 of 59
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) emerges from the team bus badly beaten after hitting the deck yesterday.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 20 of 59
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) luckily made it through yesterday's crash-marred stage unscathed but was disappointed that he wasn't able to contest for points.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 21 of 59
The most combative rider earned the red number and yellow and green jerseys.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) adjusts his new glasses.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) couldn't stop smiling on his first day in yellow.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) all decked out in yellow from head to toe.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 59
In addition to their special jerseys, the Quick Step boys also earned best team (yellow number) and most aggressive (red number).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 59
Christian Prudhomme is pleased to see a Frenchman in yellow.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 59
Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had a visit from his family in Wanze.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 59
How do they do that so fast? Merckx provided Chavanel a green and yellow bike, signifying his lead in both classifications.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel does double duty, autographs and press interviews.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 59
Sylvain Chavanel is also congratulated by Radioshack DS Dirk Demol.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 59
The mountains classfication leader Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) stocks up on food for the day.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 59
Erk Zabel congratulates Sylvain Chavanel on his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 59
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) signs some autographs in Wanze.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 59
Danish champion Nicki Sörensen checks out his bike before the start
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 35 of 59
Jens Voigt talks to German TV
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 36 of 59
All in yellow: Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 37 of 59
AG2R's Nicolas Roche will be happy when this stage is over
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 38 of 59
Lance Armstrong wasn't pleased when he bumped into a photographer at the start.
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 39 of 59
Thor Hushovd and Rolf Aldag explaining their point of views on yesterday's neutralisation
(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 40 of 59
The Quick Step team of race leader Sylvain Chavanel signs in.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 41 of 59
AG2R's bikes
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 42 of 59
Lance Armstrong's Trek
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 43 of 59
Lance Armstrong's Trek
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 44 of 59
Radioshack's Allen Lim checks his messages
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 45 of 59
Thor Hushovd's bike waits for him outside the bus
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 46 of 59
Sky's bikes outside the team bus
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 47 of 59
The startline was packed with fans
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 48 of 59
Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions) could try something today
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 49 of 59
Posing with Levi Leipheimer's bike at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 50 of 59
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) signed a new contract at Katusha. Here he signs for the fans.
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 51 of 59
Andy Schleck's Specialized
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 52 of 59
Lance Armstrong rides to the sign in
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 53 of 59
A nervous looking Ivan Basso surveys the crowd
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 54 of 59
Guess who? Cavendish on the team bus
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 55 of 59
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) will be hoping to open his stage win account today
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 56 of 59
Will Eisel be let off the leash when the race hits the cobbles?
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 57 of 59
Caisse's French contingent gather at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 58 of 59
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) will race with a broken bone
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 59 of 59
Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions) faces questions
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
After yesterday’s unusual finish, the Tour de France lurched towards normality as the riders and teams gathered at the start of stage 3 in Wanze, Belgium.
Ahead of the bunch lay 213km of relatively flat roads, including 13.2 kilometres of cobbles, split over seven sections.
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) looked resplendent in yellow, his freshly painted yellow and green bike the stand out feature by the Quick Step bus.
Meanwhile Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions) put on a brave face after what he described as ‘the worst day the team had ever had in the Tour,” with Vande Velde crashing out and Tyler Farrar finishing but sustaining several injuries.
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Testteam) was only focused on the future. The Norwegian was one of the few riders to disagree with yesterday’s neutralised finish. According to one Cervelo source he was more motivated than ever to win.