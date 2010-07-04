Image 1 of 13 Geraint Thomas in the British national champs jersey (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 2 of 13 Bob Stapleton talks to the media (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 3 of 13 The startline in Rotterdam (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 4 of 13 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) check his bike before the start (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 5 of 13 A half-dressed Mark Renshaw chats at the start (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 6 of 13 Daniel Oss (Liquigas) will aim to keep Ivan Basso out of trouble (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 7 of 13 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) in green having finished third in the prologue (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 8 of 13 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 9 of 13 FDJ riders gather at the start (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 10 of 13 A Cycling Plus fan travelled hundreds of miles to meet the Cyclingnews crew (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 11 of 13 Mark Cavendish heads to sign in (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 12 of 13 Cadel Evans chats with Cyclingnews before the start (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 13 of 13 Tom Boonen visited the race (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)

After yesterday’s downpour, bright skies and sunshine greeted the peloton on the startline in Rotterdam on Sunday. The peloton were already missing two riders – Mathias Frank (BMC) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) were unable to start due to injuries they’d suffered in yesterday’s prologue – but for the rest of the field 223.5km of racing from Rotterdam to Brussels lay ahead.

Geraint Thomas sported his British road national jersey for the first time and told Cyclingnews that a retro approach involving black shorts was the way forward. Sky will be looking to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen in the expected sprint finish.

However Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Mark Cavendish will lined up as the favourites for the win. Farrar finished a superb seventh in yesterday’s prologue, while Cavendish won six stages last year and is eager to prove he still has the speed in his legs.