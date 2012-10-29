Omega Pharma - QuickStep add Verona to 2013 roster

Image 1 of 2 Carlos Verona (Spain) appears to be enjoying himself in the early break. (Image credit: Rafael Alonso) Image 2 of 2 Carlos Verona Quintallina ready for the U23 road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Valkenburg (Image credit: Sirotti)

Soon to be 20-year-old Carlos Verona Quintanilla will move from the Continental ranks to Omega Pharma - QuickStep for the coming season. The young Spaniard has spent the past two seasons riding for the Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon where he has shown his ability as a promising climber.

Team manager Patrick Lefevere has been watching the developing rider for the past two seasons and believes he will be a perfect fit for the team led by Belgian star Tom Boonen.

"We’ve been following Carlos in the last two years," said Lefevere. "Next season will be a unique opportunity for him to race at a high level. We believe that Carlos can fit in perfectly with the team and be a major contributor in races suited to his attributes."

Verona has already had the opportunity to compete against his new teammates in opening season events like the four-race Challenge Mallorca and against other ProTeams at the Vuelta a Burgos. The rider who will turn 20 in early November has not achieved any significant results to date but believes the move to Omega Pharma - QuickStep and will be the perfect step in his development.

"For me it’s a dream come true," said Verona. "Last winter I trained with the team during their winter retreat, so I already am somewhat familiar with the atmosphere. I’m thrilled with this fantastic opportunity they have offered me. To race beside athletes of this caliber will give me motivation to grow and learn quickly. I’d like to thank team Burgos for all their support and the great times we spent together, which I will never forget."

Verona will join already announced new recruits Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) for the 2013 season.