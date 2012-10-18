Cavendish confirmed for Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish speaks to the media at a pre-Tour of Britain press conference. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 4 2011 world champion Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) heads to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) was on hand to help with the cooking (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tour of Britain leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) in action during stage 5. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Following weeks of speculation and secret negotiations, it has been confirmed that Mark Cavendish will move from Team Sky to Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

The news was first announced by Sky Sports News and confirmed by Team Sky on their website. Sky's Dave Brailsford said, "Mark has been a true champion for Team Sky this year. It’s been an honour having the rainbow jersey in this team and great to work so closely with a rider I’ve known since he was a junior. He has been a real team player, making history in a Tour de France winning team."

Although just one season into a three-year contract with Team Sky, Cavendish admitted before the Tour of Britain that he was considering leaving the British team. Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford had hinted Cavendish could leave after the Tour de France.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep has made little secret of its desire to add Cavendish to their roster, with support from bike sponsor Specialized. On Tuesday the Belgian team sacked Levi Leipheimer following his doping confession to USADA.



