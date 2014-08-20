Omega Pharma-Quick Step secure Serry for two more years

Image 1 of 2 Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was part of the nine-man break that stayed away through to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 PIeter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) missing some skin after a stage 11 crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having joined Omega Pharma-Quick Step in 2013, Belgian Pieter Serry has become the latest rider to renew with the team. The 25-year-old Belgian signed a two-year deal.

"Pieter is an athlete I already followed with interest since before he arrived in our team’s orbit," the team CEO Patrick Lefevere said. "Last year he stood out for some good performances and especially for the brilliant seventh and eigth places earned respectively at the Giro di Lombardia and in the Clasica San Sebastian, which are two of the hardest classics on the cycling scene.

"Pieter is an excellent climber and considering his young age he has all the cards he needs to further improve and become an important player in the group that we're building for the stage races and which actually revolves around [Rigoberto] Uran and [Michał] Kwiatkowski."

Having just ridden the Tour de l'Ain, Serry has been selected to the ride the Vuelta a España which starts on August 23 for the second consecutive year. It will be the second grand tour of the year for Serry, having ridden the Giro d'Italia in May, and third in his young career.

"I feel comfortable on the team, here everything is really well organized and professional but at the same time there is a genuine feeling to the human relationships that make me happy to be a part of this group," Serry said. "We are all friends and we have a lot of respect for each other. I really appreciate the fact that the management believes in me and I can't wait to repay them with great performances."

While he is yet to win a professional race, Serry added that with the backing of the team, he is confident of continuing his development as a cyclist and achieving good results.

"In the near future I aim to further improve, especially on climbs, and become a man to count on for our GC guys, dreaming of one day being able to also go for an important result," Serry said of his ambitions.