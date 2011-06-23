Omega Pharma-Lotto announce Tour de France team

Image 1 of 3 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium in the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 2011 Ster ZLM Toer champion Philippe Gilbert with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Omega Pharma-Lotto has announced a strong line-up for the Tour de France, as it fights on three fronts with its leaders Philippe Gilbert, Jurgen Van den Broeck and André Greipel.

Gilbert is aiming to wear the yellow jersey during an opening week well-suited to his characteristics. The Belgian will be expected to feature strongly on the uphill finishes at Mont des Alouettes on stage one and at the Mûr de Bretagne three days later.

After finishing 5th overall twelve months ago, Van den Broeck will be hoping to consolidate his position as one of the best climbers in the peloton, and he was in fine form at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, where he took his first win as a professional.

In the bunch finishes, the team’s attentions will turn to André Greipel, who makes his long-awaited Tour de France debut at the age of 28. The German has not enjoyed a hugely successful first six months in Omega Pharma-Lotto colours, but he will relish the opportunity to go head to head with his rival and erstwhile teammate Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

Greipel’s fellow countrymen Sebastian Lang and Marcel Sieberg are also on the roster, while Jurgen Van de Walle and Jurgen Roelandts will add plenty of horsepower.

Omega Pharma-Lotto for the Tour de France: Philippe Gilbert, André Greipel, Sebastian Lang, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg, Jurgen Van den Broeck, Jurgen Van de Walle, Jelle Vanendert, Frederik Willems.

