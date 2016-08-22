Olympic Games: Great Britain top final cycling medal table

Great Britain won gold in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the completion of the men's cross-country, the cycling events of the 2016 Olympic Games have all been raced and won with Great Britain coming out at the top nation with six golds and 12 medals while Jason Kenny was the most successful cyclist in Rio with three individual gold medals.

From the 54 medals up for contention across the four disciplines, 21 different nations won medals in Rio across the road, track, BMX, and cross-country events with just four of those nations winning multiple golds.

After Chris Froome's bronze in the men's time trial, Great Britain lit up the track over the six days of competition, winning its six golds and 11 medals. There were no more medals added to its tally in the BMX or cross-country events but it all but secured it would top the cycling medal tally due to its showing on the velodrome with every member of its track squad winning a medal.

The Netherlands finish as the second most successful nation, in terms of both golds and medals won. Anna van der Breggen (women's road race), and Elis Ligtlee (women's Keirin) won golds for the Netherlands with Tom Dumoulin (Men's time trial), Matthijs Buchli (Men's Keirin) and Jelle van Gorkom (Men's BMX) all winning silver. Van der Breggen won her second medal of the games as she claimed bronze in the women's time trial.

For the USA, there was golds in the women's time trial for the third successive games for Kristin Armstrong, while Connor Fields won the men's BMX. Mariana Pajón won Colombia's sold gold as the 24-year-old defended her medal from London.

Switzerland had a 100% hit rate with golds in the men's time trial with Fabian Cancellara and men's cross-country via Nino Schurter while China's sole medal was also a gold in the women's team sprint through Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi.

There were also gold medals for Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), Elia Viviani (Italy), Laura Trott (Great Britain), Kristina Vogel (Germaany) and Jenny Rissveds (Sweden).

For full 2016 Olympic Games coverage and reports from the road race, time trials, track, BMX and cross-country events, click here.

Cycling medal table