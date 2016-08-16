Olympic Games: Fire threatens Rio Olympics mountain bike course

An aerial view of the X-Park section inside Deodoro Olympic Park

A fire on the Rio Olympic Games mountain bike course has caused significant damage with officials to meet Tuesday to assess whether racing will go ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday. Wednesday was also scheduled as a practise day on the course for the riders.

The fire was reported as a controlled burn off which then spread due to high winds with ash falling on the Hockey Centre.

"The UCI is aware that there was a fire this afternoon in the vicinity of the Rio 2016 mountain bike course," it said in a statement. "It is understood the fire is now under control. Assessment of any potential impact on the mountain bike course will be made [on Tuesday]."

The Deodoro Olympic Park cluster, which also includes the BMX track and Whitewater Stadium, was evacuated as the fire closed in on spectator stands.