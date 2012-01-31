Olympic dry run for Australian squads at London World Cup

Image 1 of 4 Shane Perkins (Australia) had a clear win over the big Scot, Chris Hoy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Australia (Leigh Howard/Cameron Meyer) wins the Madison (Track World Championships, Apeldoorn, Ned) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Luke Durbridge leads WA during qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Anna Meares breezed her way to the Keirin final. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Australian world champion team pursuit squad of Rohan Dennis, Michael Hepburn, Luke Durbridge, and Jack Bobridge will re-unite for an Olympic dress rehearsal at the upcoming Track World Cup in the Olympic velodrome in London.

The team has not ridden together since Apeldoorn last year when they rode a 3:57.832 to beat Russia in the World Championships gold medal race. Importantly it will be an opportunity to test whether newly crowned omnium national champion Glenn O'Shea can fit into the team, with the naturalised South Australian vying for the fifth endurance Olympic spot against encumbent world champion Michael Freiberg.

"This will be our only opportunity to race on the Olympic velodrome and familiarise both athletes and staff with the environment ahead of the Games. The World Cup will help sharpen our team focus, knowing that there is just over 180 days to go before first event of the Olympic track program," said Cycling Australia's National Performance Director, Kevin Tabotta.

"It will also give us an idea of where the rest of the world is in terms of preparation for the upcoming World Championships in Melbourne in April."

Tabotta says tough decisions have had to be made by selectors and communicated to the athletes who have not been selected for the London world cup round.

"We are on target to qualify the maximum track places for the Games so the focus now it to ensure we are in the best possible position to win medals in London. That means setting targets for teams and individuals and making sure they know what is expected of them as we come close to nominating teams for the worlds and the Olympic Games."

Conspicuous in their absence are Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard who are both riding the Berlin six day. Meyer is a strong contender for a team pursuit position, but will have to unseat one of the current world championship team members.

The sprint ranks area also bulging with talent with an impressive line up of world champions including sprint and keirin champion Anna Meares along with her team sprint world champion partner Kaarle McCulloch. In the men's sprint events Shane Perkins sports the rainbow stripes of keirin world champion and be joined by Matthew Glaetzer and Scott Sunderland for a run at the team sprint.

The team for the London UCI World Cup





Amy Cure

Annette Edmondson

Melissa Hoskins

Kaarle McCulloch

Anna Meares

Josephine Tomic

Men's team

Alex Bird

Jack Bobridge

Rohan Dennis

Luke Durbridge

Alexander Edmondson

Matthew Glaetzer

Michael Hepburn

Glenn O'Shea

Shane Perkins

Scott Sunderland

