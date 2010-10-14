Olheiser named 2008 US time trial champion
Chodroff accepts two-year suspension for EPO use
USA Cycling on Thursday named Michael Olheiser as the 2008 elite men's time trial champion after the disqualification of race winner Jonathan Chodroff.
Chodroff admitted last month that he bought and used EPO. He was given a two-year suspension and his results from March 26, 2007 onward have been nullified. His suspension began September 10, 2010.
With the revision, Olheiser now has three consecutive elite time trial titles after winning in 2009 and 2010.
USA Cycling's revised 2008 elite men's time trial championship results:
