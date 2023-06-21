'Olav is going nowhere' - Kooij surprises with Jumbo-Visma contract extension

Olav Kooij has signed a two-year contract extension with Jumbo-Visma despite significant interest from other WorldTour teams in securing the young sprinter’s services.

Jumbo-Visma poked gentle fun at those overtures in a social media video to announce the extension, which showed Jonas Vingegaard and Christophe Laporte recording farewell messages for Kooij only to be interrupted by directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman: “Olav is going nowhere, Olav is staying with us.”

Kooij graduated to the WorldTour from Jumbo-Visma’s development squad in 2021 and he has clocked up 21 professional victories. His 2023 haul has included a sprint win at Paris-Nice and overall victory at the recent ZLM Tour.

Jumbo-Visma’s emphasis on the general classification at Grand Tours, not to mention the presence of Wout van Aert and Laporte, appeared to limit Kooij’s career prospects at the team. It initially seemed that the Dutchman would mimic his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen by seeking greater sprint opportunities elsewhere, but he has ultimately opted to remain put.

“I'm thrilled to stay with this team for another two years,” Kooij said.

“I have developed well over the past three years and feel at home here. I can get the best out of myself here regarding the team's coaching and race programme. Over the next two years, I want to maintain this momentum.”

“Over the past three months, we have thoroughly discussed Olav's sporting future with our team,” Zeeman explained.

“We have been open and honest with one another regarding the possibilities and impossibilities. Everyone is aware of our team's and our riders' strengths. Together, we consider our result goals, but our riders' growth is also vital. I am happy that Olav still agrees with this philosophy.”

Zeeman added that Kooij’s involvement in Jumbo-Visma’s cobbled Classics squad was set to increase in the coming years, while he has also been earmarked for a Grand Tour debut in 2024.

Earlier this week, Primož Roglič indicated that he would target a fourth overall victory at this year’s Vuelta a España, thus limiting the likelihood of Jumbo-Visma bringing Kooij.

“We have high expectations for Olav, which means he will be racing a grand tour next year,” Zeeman said.

“In addition to sprinting at the highest level, we think he has potential for the classics. He fits perfectly into our strategy for the classics.”

Kooij’s contract extension comes as Richard Plugge’s squad searches for a new title sponsor after Jumbo announced that it would pull out of all sports sponsorship by the end of 2024.

Vingegaard and Van Aert will lead Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France, targetting a second overall victory with the Danish climber.