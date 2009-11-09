O'Grady admitted to Spanish hospital

Image 1 of 2 Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) did a lot of work in the wet today. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 2 Saxo Bank teammates Stuart O'Grady and Fabian Cancellara push on up the final climb of stage nine (Image credit: Sirotti)

Saxo Bank's Stuart O'Grady has been admitted to hospital in Spain after he collapsed during a corporate event at the MotoGP circuit in Valencia on Sunday.

Australian news website Adelaidenow.com.au reports that the 36-year-old passed out after taking a hot-lap around the race circuit on a motorcycle piloted by Australian MotoGP rider Casey Stoner prior to the Valencia Grand Prix.

According to Cycling South Australia executive manager Max Stevens O'Grady bit his tongue and collapsed while being introduced to other MotoGP riders on the race grid by Stoner.

"Casey Stoner started to interview Stuart and introducing him to these people," said Stevens. "Stuart couldn't answer the questions and then he collapsed. They called the medical team and luckily he had the doctors on standby for the race."

Stevens said that O'Grady had been admitted to hospital by doctors and was currently undergoing tests to determine the cause of the incident.

"We'll know more in the next couple of days," continued Stevens. "Ann-Marie, his wife, is at home in Monaco and we're getting all this information through third parties."

The winner of two Tour de France stages (1998, 2004) and Paris-Roubaix (2007), O'Grady has had to deal with health related issues during his 14 year career. In 2002, he underwent successful surgery to remove a blockage in his iliac artery which had caused a power imbalance in his legs.

O'Grady had passed a compulsory medical by MotoGP doctors prior to the lap with Stoner.

