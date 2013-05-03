Official Giro d’Italia 2013 guide available on your iPad NOW!

The 2013 Giro d'Italia Guide

Kick off the Giro d’Italia with The Official Giro d’Italia Guide, containing everything you need to follow the cycling calendar’s toughest race.

Available via the Procycling or Cycling Plus apps on Apple Newsstand. Both apps are FREE to download and once your inside the official Giro d’Italia guide is available for just £3.99 / $5.99 / €5.49.





A century of iconic Giro moments

Will Bradley Wiggins repeat his success of the Tour de France?

The challenges for Ryder Hesjedal, Vincenzo Nibali and Samuel Sanchez; are they ready for the big win?

A unique insight into how and where the race will be won, from Cannondale boss Stefano Zanatta

A roll of honour for all winners of the Giri and more besides

A brief look at the races within the race – there’s more than the maglia rosa!

And, it comes from the makers of Procycling magazine, Cycling Plus magazine and the Official Tour De France Guide, so you know it’s going to be top quality stuff!

Simply download one of the apps below to purchase this must-have official guide.



Download the Procycling app

Download the Cycling Plus app

