Ochowicz: Finding new sponsors has become harder since 2012
BMC Racing’s general manager on improving the sponsorship structure
Attracting sponsors into professional cycling became a harder task after 2012, according to BMC Racing team manager Jim Ochowicz.
The American recently announced that BMC had committed to the team for at least another season and that he and BMC’s owner, Andy Rihs, were actively courting third parties with the aim of adding more sponsors and backers to the team.
However, when asked if attracting new sponsors had become a tougher task since 2012, the year in which Lance Armstrong was banned for life by USADA, Ochowicz said it has.
“I’ve been doing this with 7-Eleven, then Motorola and now with BMC. It’s never a situation where you’re sure about a long term commitment from anybody. You’re going from day-to-day, and year-to-year. I’ve never had a contract for more than two years with anyone, even with 7-Eleven when they were there for 10 years. The contract was never more than a year or two.
