Nys to begin bid for 10th Superprestige title

Sven Nys will take to the start of this Sunday's Superprestige in a bid to take home his 10th career series victory. The Belgian was denied this honour last year when a mechanical forced him to abandon the round in Diegem.

"Last year I was well on my way to the famed ten," said Sven Nys. "A moment of misfortune in Diegem decided otherwise, but it remains for me a motivation.

"It would be really nice to finish at ten, but I realize that it isn't getting any easier. I'm getting older and it's becoming increasingly harder to fight the young guys," he said.

Nys suffered in the heat at last week's GvA Trophy opener in Namur and dropped out of the race, giving up any hope of winning that series.

He has won in Ruddervoorde four years in a row (2006-2009) and seven times during his career. He will face a strong challenge from world champion Zdenek Stybar, who won last year's series. Stybar is clearly coming into the season with good form, having won the race last weekend.

Also poised to be on the start line is former world champion Niels Albert, whose season start was hampered by a knee injury. Albert placed second in last year's Superprestige series to Stybar by just one point. BKCP-Powerplus manager Christophe Roodhooft confirmed to Sporza that the knee is completely healed and he still has ambitions to contest the series win.

"Niels will race Ruddervoorde primarily to get back into the rhythm of competition, although we still hope he can take some points toward the Superprestige series," said Roodhooft.

Sunday's race also includes UCI races for U23 and Juniors.