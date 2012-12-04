Nys has eye on UCI 'Cross Worlds in Louisville

Image 1 of 6 Sven Nys at the head of the four-man lead group on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 6 Sven Nys runs with his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 6 The Superprestige Gieten finale was a three-man race between Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) and Sunweb-Revor teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 6 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) wins the fourth 'cross World Cup round, contested in Roubaix, France. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 6 Niels Albert remains the World Cup leader, but his lead over Sven Nys was cut from 30 to 15 points. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Sven Nys sets the pace on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With a another World Cup victory inside the famous Roubaix velodrome at the weekend, Sven Nys edged closer to overtaking Niels Albert for leadership in the UCI World Cup standings. While the overall World Cup victory is a possibility, it's the opportunity to become world champion - during his final year of racing - in Louisville early next year that also motivates the Belgian.

"Competing my last season wearing the rainbow would be something extraordinary, however we haven't done it yet," Nys told Het Nieuwsblad.

Nys will be 36-years-old when he lines up in February for the Cyclo-cross World Championships in the state of Kentucky, USA but this isn't a concern for the Landbouwkrediet-Euphony rider who compared himself to Mario Cipollini who won the road world title in 2002.

"Cipollini also won the championship at 35 years," he explained. "I do not know how, but I feel I have not lost any of my explosiveness. It's something I continue to work on."

There are four more World Cup rounds to contest before the ‘Cross World Championships however, it would appear Nys is leaving nothing to chance ahead of what is said to be his final season in 2013. He's felt at ease in most of the races he's competed in and says that regardless of conditions, he is able to perform.

If Nys is to win in Louisville, it would be only the second time in a long and prosperous career that he has taken the world championship title.

"Usually only on the last lap am I on the limit. In Tabor and Hamme-Zogge I had to give it everything. I feel that I am good in all conditions, on all types of surfaces, I have won in different ways. This winter they [my competitors] have never been comfortable riding with me."