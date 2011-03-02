Nygaard not worried about lack of Leopard Trek victories

Image 1 of 3 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) gets his race underway (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 3 Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck, left, and Fränk Schleck in action at the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) is fully color co-ordinated. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Leopard Trek team manager Brian Nygaard is not worried that his team has yet to win a race, pointing out the string of placings by sprinter Daniele Bennati.

Nygaard was speaking during the announcement of new co-sponsor Enovos. At the same event Andy Schleck questioned Tour de France rival Alberto Contador's plan to ride and possibly win the Giro d'Italia before also targeting the Tour de France.

Enovos is a Luxembourg-based energy company which services Luxembourg, Germany and France. The company's name appears on the sleeves and collar of the Leopard Trek kit.

Leopard Trek is one of five teams which has still to win a race this season but Nygaard said Bennati's first win “is just a matter of time.” “All of our riders are where they should be at this point in the season,” he insisted.

Bennati finished second on two stages at both the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman.

“I am happy to see him at this level. He had a bad 2010 because of injuries. We've put our trust in him and he has shown us that he will pay us back,” Nygaard said.

The Danish team manager preferred to see the Italian's results in a positive light. Not as “only twice four times,” but “already twice four times.”

Nygaard is also not worried that his two star stage race riders, Andy and Fränk Schleck, have yet to achieve any major results. And neither are the Luxembourg brothers.

"At this early stage of the season, I am not yet one hundred percent, but that's normal,” Andy Schleck said.

The younger Schleck brother has his sights set on the Tour de France, but doesn't care who wins it, as long as it is a Schleck. “If I can't win the Tour de France, then at least by brother Fränk must win it. Otherwise I will be sad,” he said.

The biggest obstacle to one of the Schleck brothers winning the Tour may well be Alberto Contador. However, Andy questioned Contador's plans to ride the Giro d'Italia. “I saw that he first wants first to win the Giro. It doesn't seem a good idea (to me),” he told L'Equipe.

“That is not the best preparation for the Tour. Winning two races like that, so close, it might be possible in time, but today....”