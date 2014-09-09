Nuyens searching for new team after disappointing season

Image 1 of 4 Can Nick Nuyens find the form that took him to a win in the Tour of Flanders? (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) meets up with Stefano Zanini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nick Nuyens has already finished his season for Garmin-Sharp, a short season at that. He has no more races on his calendar, and has not ridden much all year. “I had 35 race days this season. That is nothing,” he told Sporza.be.

Nor does Nuyens yet know where he will be in 2015, although he knows where he will not be. “The odds of my going with Garmin to the Cannondale merger are nonexistent,” he said.

"Normally I have about 90 race days per year. Bur now my season is over although I don’t feel that it ever really started."

Nuyens' season was complicated by minor heart surgery in June. He was back on the bike two days later. The 34-year-old then promptly started the Ster ZLM Toer, but had to abandon the third stage.

Nuyens’ racing programme this year included the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3, Gent-Wevelgem and the Brabantse Pijl.

The lack of racing has made it difficult for him to find a new team. “If you don’t ride, you may find yourself out of the spotlight," Nuyens explained. "So I am not sure where my future lies."

He is looking for “a well-structured team that gives me a good program where I get the feeling that the team also deals well with the riders and everyone wants the best."