Nuyens reportedly suffering with virus ahead of Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 4 Nick Nuyens is a new signee for Garmin-Sharp this season and adds considerable depth to their Classics roster. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) previews the Molenberg climb, one of 12 hellingen on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Tour of Flanders: Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was on cue at the Ronde. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Garmin-Sharp's Thomas Dekker leads teammates Nick Nuyens and Johan Vansummeren over the cobbles. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

After struggling through the opening days of Tirreno-Adriatico before finally pulling the pin on Stage 3, Nick Nuyens’ season appears to be in further trouble after reports he may also be suffering with a virus. Nuyens has struggled to return to form after fracturing his hip at last year’s Paris-Nice with the latest report another set-back for one of Garmin Sharp’s newest recruits.

Nuyens most recently voiced his concerns about the upcoming classics season after experiencing an up and down start to the year. Failing to complete the Italian stage race after just three days now appears to be another blow for the winner of the 2011 Tour of Flanders.

“My condition is good, but I cannot transfer it to my legs. I can't bring the power. Below my waist everything is blocked. That's big misery," he said.

"I am now getting everything checked thoroughly," Nuyens told sporza.be "I just have to wait to find out what's wrong."

Nuyens signed for the Garmin Sharp squad through until 2015 with the intention of bolstering the cobbled classics squad after the likes of Sep Vanmarcke left for Blanco at the end of last season. The Belgian however, has done little to suggest he will play a major role in his ‘home’ races such as Tour of Flanders this season and is currently awaiting further information on his current condition.

"My team Garmin thinks I have a virus, because I also have a rash on my body," he said. "But I myself think the problem still lies in my hip. Maybe I forced myself in the winter too much.

"It's difficult mentally because I have few opportunities every year and I’m beginning to doubt whether it is still okay. I just have to wait to find out what is exactly wrong," he added.