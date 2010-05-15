NoTubes ZTR Alpha 340 road wheels and rims

Image 1 of 3 Claimed weight for a bare ZTR Alpha 340 rim is just 350g. (Image credit: No Tubes) Image 2 of 3 Stan's NoTubes' new ZTR Alpha 340 road rim will incorporate many of the same innovative features used on the mountain bike range. (Image credit: No Tubes) Image 3 of 3 Stan's NoTubes will offer complete ZTR Alpha 340 wheelsets in three versions, including the top-end Pro edition with a custom high/low flange American Classic rear hub and 2:1 spoke lacing. (Image credit: No Tubes)

Tubeless innovators Stan's NoTubes is set to soon start shipping its first dedicated road rims and wheelsets, which look to deliver the same performance advantages as its off-road products but in an impressively lightweight package that will still retain the company's typically good value, too.

Claimed weight on the new ZTR Alpha 340 aluminum rim is just 350g, complete with a modest 22.6mm U-shaped profile, 20/17mm external/internal rim width, sleeved joints, machined sidewalls, and NoTubes' trademark short bead hooks. When paired with two layers of NoTubes' rim tape and the dedicated 44mm Alpha valve (plus a bit of latex-based sealant), NoTubes' Mike Bush says the ZTR Alpha 340 will be compatible with appropriate tubeless tires, too – thus making for a very light but likely also a very sweet-riding and reliable combination.

NoTubes will offer the bare ZTR Alpha 340 rims in both 28h and 32h drillings for US$120 each but also a trio of complete hand built wheelsets, too.

The top-end ZTR Alpha 340 Pro will use American Classic hubs, including a Micro 18h front hub and a special 24h rear hub with high-low flanges and 2:1 drilling for more even spoke tension. DT Swiss Aerolite spokes will be used throughout (radial front, radial/three-cross rear). Claimed weight is just 1,200g and suggested retail price is a refreshingly reasonable US$1,100 with an included padded double wheel bag.

The mid-range ZTR Alpha 340 Team swaps in a standard American Classic rear hub, increases spoke counts to 24 front/28 rear, and does without the wheel bag. Claimed weight is a still very light 1,310g for the pair and pricing is set at US$900.

The undisputed bargain of the trio will be the ZTR Alpha 340 Comp, which will use NoTubes' own ZTR sealed-bearing alloy hubs and standard 28/32h front/rear spoke counts. Claimed weight is an impressive 1,415g but retail price is a very attainable US$615.

Bare rims and complete ZTR Alpha 340 Pro wheelsets are available from NoTubes right now with Team and Comp models to follow in July.