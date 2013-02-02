Norway to host 2014 Mountain Bike Worlds
Hafjell gets elite championships while masters goes to Lillehammer
The UCI announced the location of its Mountain Bike World Championships in 2014 after a Management Committee Meeting at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday.
The UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships will be in Hafjell/Lillehammer in Norway while the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike Masters World Championships will be in Lillehammer, Norway. No specific dates were specified but both events are typically held in late August and early September.
Hafjell hosted a downhill World Cup in 2012 and will host a triple World Cup in 2013.
2014 will mark the first time that Norway has hosted the Mountain Bike Worlds since its inception in 1990.
