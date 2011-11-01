Nordhaug extends with Sky

Image 1 of 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) (Image credit: Rafa Gómez) Image 2 of 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: Rafa Gómez) Image 3 of 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) attempted to bridge to the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Petter Nordhaug will remain at Team Sky next season after signing a new one-year contract with the British outfit. The Norwegian has been with the team since its formation in 2010 and said that he was pleased with his progress during his second season with Sky.

“I am very happy at Team Sky and am pleased to have signed this new deal,” Nordhaug said. “Over the last season I have been given the chance to ride a lot of higher-profile races like the Ardennes classics and the Giro, and I’ve learnt a lot as a result. I feel a much stronger rider now than I did twelve months ago and hopefully I will be able to keep getting better next season.”

Nordhaug was a strong performer at the Critérium International in March and at the Coppa Sabatini near the end of the season. Although he is happy to continue in his support role at Sky, he has one eye on picking up his first win for the team since joining from Joker-Bianchi.

“I’ve had some good results this season but it would be nice to get a win for the team," he said.

Nordhaug’s fellow Norwegian Kurt-Asle Arvesen hung up his wheels at the end of the 2011 season, but he will remain at Team Sky as a directeur sportif next year. “He has been a mentor to me throughout my career and I’ll continue to work closely with him in 2012,” Nordhaug enthused.

Team Sky Principal Dave Brailsford welcomed Nordhaug’s contract extension. “He is a rider entering the prime of his career and we will be working hard with him over the next twelve months to help him achieve his full potential,” he said.



